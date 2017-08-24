Wildlife Officials Find Dead Fish in Yellowstone River

BOZEMAN — Montana officials say they recently discovered dead fish in Yellowstone River and are waiting on test results to know if they were killed by the same parasite that killed thousands of fish last year.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff found 76 dead mountain whitefish, one dead brown trout and two dead suckers while they were floating on the Yellowstone River between Livingston and Big Timber in southern Montana this week.

According to the news release by the department, biologists do not have enough information to determine the fish’s causes of death and are waiting for test results to come back next week. Regional Fisheries Manager Travis Horton says that staff will continue to look for more dead or dying fish in the river.

