County Budget to Cut $15 Million in Spending

Flathead County expects to spend nearly $15 million less in the next fiscal year compared to last year’s budget, coming in at about $90 million for 2018.
According to County Administrator Mike Pence, total spending for Flathead County in 2018 is expected to be $90.3 million, a considerable drop from 2017’s approved budget of $105 million.
The county expects to bring in $89 million in total tax and non-tax revenue, with a beginning balance in the coffers sitting at $53.5 million. This leaves the county with a projected ending balance of $52.3 million.
The Flathead County Commission is expected to approve the budget during an Aug. 30 hearing.
Here’s a breakdown of the main aspects of the budget:
Capital Improvement Projects
A major piece of the budget in recent years, these projects are expected to cost a more than $8 million in the 2018 budget, compared to more than $10.4 million last year.
These projects will include:
• $1,283,561 for Culture and Recreation
• $1,113,849 for General Governement
• $87,000 for Public Health
• $705,180 for Public Safety
• $2,986,639 for Public Works
• $329,798 for Social and Economic Services
• $1,506,900 for Solid Waste
CIP funding also accounts for nearly $4.7 million in transfers to savings for future projects, such as a new jail for the county. Last year, the commission voted to squirrel away $7,424,258.
The new jail has $6.3 million earmarked already, with another $1 million transfer from the federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes program.
Various Projects of Note
$523,135
Grant money for ADA and other improvements at three senior center facilities
$1,152,442
New public restrooms, showers, and food vendor spaces at the fairgrounds
$782,291
Phase 5 of the Solid Waste District’s groundwater protection system at the landfill
$45,324
New county rural subdivision road management program to help form rural maintenance districts
Employees
Paying county employees and their benefits is a major expense for Flathead County. The new budget adds employees and notes increased health benefit expenses.
540.7
Full-time equivalent employees in 2018
538
Full-time equivalent employees in 2017
1.3%
Cost-of-living adjustment for county personnel
$338,937
Total cost of cost-of-living adjustment
$1 million
Paid out of the county’s trust fund for claims in the county’s partially self-funded medical benefit program
$2,500
New out-of-pocket maximum per individual via the county’s health insurance plan, up from $1,500
Taxes
The total taxable value for Flathead County increase from $224.9 million to $243.16 million, according to new valuation numbers from the state Department of Revenue.
161.94
Mills for proposed tax levy in 2018, down from 174.99 last year
$243,169
Value of a county-wide mill in 2018
$224,852
Value of county-wide mill in 2017
$37,337,668
Total property taxes in Flathead County for 2018
$36,494,669
Total property taxes in Flathead County for 2017
$35.24
Decrease in county taxes for a property with market value of $200,000