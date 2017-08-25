Idaho Couple Arrested, Accused of Killing Former Lincoln County Man

A husband and wife from Idaho have been arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of a former Lincoln County man.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ezra Skinner, 28, and Sarah Carpenter Skinner, 27, are being held without bail on deliberate homicide charges. They are accused of killing Travis Gillet, 31, sometime between Jan. 13-16 in the Yaak.

A former resident of Libby and Troy, Gillet was reported missing from the Sandpoint area on Jan. 16. He was found dead of gunshot wounds later that day in the upper Yaak.

Detectives from Lincoln County coordinated efforts with their law enforcement counterparts in Idaho to facilitate the arrest of the Skinners on Aug. 14 in Boundary County.

“The detectives worked tirelessly on this,” stated Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe.

