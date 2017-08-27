Residents Near Montana’s Lolo Peak Fire Allowed to Go Home

HAMILTON – The last of the Ravalli County residents who were ordered to leave their homes because of the Lolo Peak Fire have been allowed to return.

The Sheriff’s Department and fire managers lifted the evacuation orders Saturday, but Sheriff Steve Holton said residents west of the town of Florence should stay on guard because the fire is still dangerous.

The lightning-caused fire is about 12 miles southwest of Missoula in western Montana. At one point, 750 homes were evacuated.

The fire has destroyed at least two homes and eight outbuildings, and a firefighter died Aug. 2 after a tree fell on him.

The fire has been burning since July 15 and has charred 54 square miles (140 square kilometers). It was 26 percent contained Saturday.

