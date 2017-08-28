Atlantic Richfield Will Pay for Anaconda Golf Course Repair

BUTTE — Atlantic Richfield is picking up the estimated $660,000 tab to repair flood damage at the Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda.

Heavy rain in July caused significant damage at the world-class Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

The Montana Standard reports that Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and Atlantic Richfield reached an agreement last week on repair work and reimbursement for lost green fees.

Officials say the course is open and playable, but it won’t be completely back to normal until next spring.

