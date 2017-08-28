Specialist Helps Law Enforcement with Investigation Trauma

MISSOULA — Court records say two bodies were discovered in chemical-filled plastic tubs in the basement of a Montana home, and that detectives found knives and an ax covered in blood and human tissue at the house.

The Missoulian reports some of the officers who came to the initial court appearance for the pair charged with the alleged killings looked wrung out and worn down.

Licensed clinical social worker Andrew Laue was brought in to conduct a debriefing session with everyone who worked on the investigation.

Laue says only recently have specialists who study trauma looked at what is called secondary trauma, and its effects on first responders.

Laue says detectives or prosecutors can have physiological, mental and emotional reactions similar to those directly affected.

Comments

comments