Commission Hears Proposal for Senior Affordable Housing

The Flathead County Commission heard a proposal for a new project offering affordable housing for seniors during its Aug. 23 hearing, and agreed to draft a letter of support for the project.

Creekside Commons is a proposed 42-apartment building for seniors 55 and older, with rent starting at a fixed rate of $630, ranging up to $835 per month. Pricing includes utilities and will be fixed for four to six years.

Alex Burkhalter of Housing Solutions, LLC said the project is one of eight currently under consideration by the Montana Board of Housing to receive federal housing tax credits. Of the eight projects, he added, two are in Kalispell. The other is the Courtyard Apartments.

Burkhalter said the new building, which would be located near the Crop-Hale Building, would be near an Eagle Transit stop and other amenities available on Meridian Road.

The developers will know about funding in November, and requested a letter of support from the commission. Commission Phil Mitchell noted that the proposal is only feasible if Housing Solutions, LLC receives the tax credits, but all three commissioners agreed to draft a letter of support.

Comments

comments