Man Pleads Not Guilty in East Glacier Park Stabbing Death

A Havre-area man has been charged with second-degree murder more than a month after a fatal stabbing in East Glacier Park.

William Alberto Arocha Jr. pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Aug. 29. If convicted, Arocha could be sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents and witnesses, Arocha stabbed 35-year-old Shane LaPlant at a wedding party on July 5 in East Glacier Park. Arocha has been released pending trial and is currently living with family in the Missoula area.

A trial date has not been set.

