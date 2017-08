When: August 31, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Museum at Central School, Kalispell

More info: downtownkalispell.com

Head to downtown Kalispell to celebrate the last Thursday!Fest of the summer with friends, family, neighbors, and community members. Sip on craft beer and wine, munch on snacks from a variety of food trucks, and browse arts and crafts vendors while listening to live country, classic rock, and swing and blues music by Smart Alex.

