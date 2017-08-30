Columbia Falls’ Grant, Kalispell’s Sedivy Qualify for Mountain Bike World Championships

The Flathead Valley has a pair of racers traveling to Australia for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships next month.

Rose Grant, a professional cyclist from Columbia Falls, is one of five American women selected to race in the elite cross country competition.

Damon Sedivy, an 18-year-old racer from Kalispell, qualified for the Australia competition after placing fourth at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in West Virginia. Sedivy competed in the mens junior 17-18 division of downhill racing.

More than 300 of the world’s top mountain bikers from 35 countries are competing at the world championship event, Sept. 5-10, in Cairns, Australia.

