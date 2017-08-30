Da Da? No No

1:55 a.m. Squatters have been partying in Martin City every night and the neighbors are getting sick of it.

7:25 a.m. A Hungry Horse woman found her stolen vehicle.

7:55 a.m. A Kalispell toddler dialed 911 and said “da da.” A woman, presumably the mother, said “no no” and then hung up the phone.

8:57 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police because there was a man sleeping in a truck in her driveway.

9:39 a.m. A Kalispell resident found a dog from Utah in her neighborhood.

11:45 a.m. A local animal groomer was accused of being too rough with her canine clients.

11:52 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported seeing five missiles fly through the sky. She was advised that local law enforcement wasn’t qualified to deal with such issues and to contact the Federal Aviation Administration.

12:57 p.m. Neighbors in Whitefish weren’t getting along.

1:06 p.m. A local man called police because he lost his wallet when he left it on his tire and drove away.

2:28 p.m. A Kalispell let his friend borrow his gun back in March and he hasn’t seen it since.

2:35 p.m. A truck with an American flag was swerving all over Farm-to-Market Road. Another driver reported the patriotic but lousy driver.

2:57 p.m. A Lakeside resident reported that someone had stolen a piece of art – a year ago.

3:47 p.m. A Whitefish man lost an entire load of hard-earned firewood when it fell out of his truck and all over U.S. Highway 93.

4:13 p.m. Someone has been stealing cellphones from a Columbia Falls home.

7:20 p.m. In an argument in Kalispell, a man sat in his car honking his horn and screaming at his son.

9:21 p.m. Cows escaped in Columbia Falls.

