Lawrence W. Reed Lecture at FVCC in Kalispell

Engage with some of society’s most pressing questions at this lecture and Q&A with Lawrence W. Reed, president of the Foundation for Economic Education. In his lecture, Reed will touch on the philosophic and economic pillars of a free society and the proper role of government within that society.

Reed holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in history and has written many newspaper, journal and magazine articles on political and economic issues. He has also appeared on television programs such as FOX Business News. He is the author of multiple books, including Real Heroes: Incredible True Stories of Courage, Character, and Conviction and Excuse Me, Professor: Challenging the Myths of Progressivism.

The event is free and open to the public and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the FVCC Arts and Technology Building. Music is courtesy of Wai Mizutani. For more information on the FEE and the lecture, visit https://fee.org/events/seven-principles-of-sound-public-policy-with-larry-reed.

