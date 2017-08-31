County Eyes Weyerhaeuser Land, Building for Possible Jail

The Flathead County Commission is looking at building a new jail in Columbia Falls after it unanimously approved the purchase of a large office building and nearly 24 acres of open land from Weyerhaeuser.

The approval of a purchase and sale agreement, which the commission decided on Aug. 31, kicks off a 60-day public comment period when Flathead County will gather input on a proposal to build a new adult detention center and sheriff’s office on the north end of the valley. At the end of the scoping period, the commission will make a final decision on the proposed purchase.

No public meetings have been scheduled yet.

The proposed purchase would include the 35,000-square-foot Cedar Palace office building, a 5,600-square-foot data center building and 23.87 acres of light industrial land on the northwest side of Columbia Falls. The commission has agreed to a purchase price of $2.7 million.

The property was listed for sale earlier this year. The main office, known as the Cedar Palace, was built in 1982 and was Plum Creek’s former headquarters before the company merged with Weyerhaeuser in early 2016. The office closed in December 2016, and roughly 100 employees were laid off as part of Weyerhaeuser’s local downsizing.

“It’s a good piece of property and there is plenty of room for expansion there,” Sheriff Chuck Curry said of potentially building a new jail in Columbia Falls.

The current jail near downtown Kalispell was built in the 1980s to hold about 60 inmates, but in recent years it’s regularly held more than 100, much more than it can handle. The facility was expanded earlier this year to hold up to 164 inmates but Curry has said in the past that it is only a temporary fix.

