Fuller Resigns as Whitefish High School Volleyball Coach

Whitefish head coach Jackie Fuller cheers on her team as Whitefish faces Columbia Falls on Sept. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Two weeks into the new season, Jackie Fuller has resigned as head coach of the Whitefish High School volleyball team.

Activities director Aric Harris confirmed that Fuller submitted a letter of resignation to school officials.

Harris said the team’s two assistant coaches — Breanne Kelley and Lucy McFadden — will lead the program until a new head coach is selected. Harris said the head coaching position was opened Aug. 29 within the school district.

Practices started Aug. 11 and the team’s first competition was last weekend at the Northwestern/Southwestern Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown.

Fuller, who spent six years serving as assistant principal at the high school before taking over the same position at the middle school this fall, was in her second stint as the volleyball head coach. She resumed her head coaching role in 2015 after stepping down in 2011. Whitefish was 14-8 overall and qualified for the Class A state tournament last season.

