Under the Leadership of New CEO, PTA Announces New Location for Kalispell Clinic

Professional Therapy Associates (PTA), a physical therapy company with seven locations throughout the Flathead and Mission Valleys, announced plans to break ground on a new clinic location off of Whitefish Stage Road in Kalispell. With the guidance of new CEO Chris Leck and a new, state-of-the-art building for their main clinic, PTA will maintain their dedication to providing the best patient experience and results in Northwest Montana.

PTA’s new CEO, Chris Leck, attended the University of Notre Dame where he majored in pre-medicine, played on the football team, and participated in the Navy ROTC program. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Surface Warrior Officer into the U.S. Navy. In the Navy, he attained the rank of Lieutenant JG while serving aboard the USS McClusky and USS Detroit. After four years with the Navy, he attended Washington University in St. Louis, the number one ranked physical therapy school in the country, where he served as the class president. Over the past ten years, he has worked as a PT in both Seattle and Spokane.

Ready for a new challenge, Leck joined PTA because of the potential he sees in the organization: “The future is bright for PTA, with a renewed focus on our patients, community, and team members. Our mission to maximally serve one patient at a time will be further enhanced by contributing to the greater community through volunteer and pro bono work. PTA has and will continue to be an organization focused on bettering the Flathead and Lake communities as a whole, as well as the individual lives of its residents.” Over the coming months, Leck looks to continue building PTA’s internal culture, creating an even better environment for both employees and patients alike.

One of the first things on Leck’s list is opening a new clinic, specifically designed to meet PTA’s needs. With a view of the mountains from Whitefish Stage Road, this new location will house the organization’s primary clinic, and is the first to be built from the ground up. “We’re excited about our new building,” said Leck. “We’re excited to return to this neighborhood where we’ve practiced for the past nineteen years. We feel our services will complement the already growing healthcare presence in this area, and will allow us to better serve the greater Kalispell community.”

Comments

comments