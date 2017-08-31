Sweetgrass Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Canadian Citizen After Illegal Entry

Federal agents with the Sweetgrass Border Patrol station arrested a 25-year-old Alberta man who entered the U.S. illegally and was carrying large amounts of money and a shotgun.

Michael Rappold, public affairs officer with the Havre Sector Border Patrol, said the individual was stopped Aug. 29 near the Sweetgrass Port of Entry north of Shelby.

The man was arrested after Border Patrol agents observed a suspicious vehicle traveling along a road near the international border and Sweetgrass Port of Entry. The agents stopped the vehicle, questioned the driver, and learned that he had illegally entered the U.S. from Canada by cutting down a fence on private property that ran along the border, Rappold said.

After cutting the fence, the driver traveled southbound on dirt roads in an effort to avoid detection, Rappold said.

Border Patrol agents discovered a shotgun that had its serial number removed. He was also carrying more than $10,000 in U.S. cash.

He is being charged with illegal entry without inspection, Rappold said.

“Vigilance is one of the core values of the U.S. Border Patrol,” stated Acting Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “This case demonstrates the persistent vigilance demonstrated by our agents in their efforts to keep our communities safe.”

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity at 1-888-700-6781, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

