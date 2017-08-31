Tenth Annual Bigfork Rumble in the Bay Car Show

Rev up your engines and head to Bigfork on Sept. 3 for their 10th annual car, truck and motorcycle show, one of the most renowned in the Pacific Northwest. All makes and models are welcome and will be showcased along Electric Avenue, which will be closed for the duration of the event.

Registration runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the awards ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.

The festivities include a poker walk, best custom contest, 50/50 split the pot, and multiple raffles, for which there will be drawings throughout the day. There is also a pre-party on September 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the new VFW location across from Harvest Foods and a post-party beginning right after the show at the Tall Pine Lounge.

All proceeds from this event go towards annual scholarships and awards given to Bigfork students and residents. For more information, visit www.bigforkrumble.com, call (406) 260-8385, or email bigforkrumble@gmail.com.

