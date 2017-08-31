University of Montana New Student Enrollment Stabilizes

MISSOULA — University of Montana first-year student enrollment is even with the previous year though leadership expects the overall figure to drop.

The Missoulian reports a total of 11,540 students have registered as of Wednesday, and the university based its budget on an enrollment of 11,000 students. During a campus welcome address, University of Montana President Sheila Stearns says the first-year enrollment number has stabilized with a possible increase, stemming the enrollment decline of the freshmen class.

Stearns says the overall enrollment is projected to drop as much as 5 to 8 percent due to the large 2017 graduating class.

The university is also seeking to curb personnel spending that Stearns says remains too high compared to the national benchmark. The university is spending 85 to 90 percent on personnel.

