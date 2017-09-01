Cleveland Browns Cut Brock Osweiler

The Cleveland Browns released Brock Osweiler on Friday afternoon, according to multiple media outlets, thrusting the Kalispell quarterback’s NFL future into uncertainty.

The decision to send the 6-foot-7 former Flathead Brave into free agency marked the latest twist in a tumultuous ride. Osweiler was battling for a roster spot with the Browns after being traded by the Houston Texans. He started the first two preseason games for Cleveland but struggled mightily and did not play in the final two preseason matches. Rookie DeShone Kizer didn’t help Osweiler’s chances and overshadowed the veteran QB and appears poised to be Cleveland’s starter entering the regular season.

Multiple media outlets reported the Browns were shopping Osweiler but could not find a suitor who was willing to take on the $16 million he is still owed.

Now it’s a question as to whether any team will pick up the embattled QB and give him another shot.

Osweiler, 26, has five years’ worth of experience in the NFL but has been on quite the rollercoaster ride since signing a four-year, $72 million deal to become the Houston Texans’ franchise quarterback a year ago. Last season, he helped lead the Texans to the playoffs but struggled at times, forcing Houston to bench him at one point for Tom Savage.

In his first year as a full-time starter, he was 8-6 and finished with 2,957 passing yards and 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He completed 59 percent of his passes.

In March, the Texans essentially gave away Osweiler, trading the high-priced QB, a second-round draft pick in 2018 and a sixth-round pick in 2017. Although the Texans only received a 2017 fourth-round pick in return, they were able to get rid of Osweiler’s hefty contract.

Comments

comments