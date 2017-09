2:23 a.m. A man called 911 to report that he was drunk and lost in the woods.

11:21 a.m. A Somers cat bit its owner.

7:18 p.m. Someone was rummaging through some dumpsters in Kalispell.

7:26 p.m. A Kalispell man called police to ask who had reported that his dog was barking all day. He wanted to apologize.

9:57 p.m. Someone was loudly playing the drums in Hungry Horse.

