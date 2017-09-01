State Settles with Former Parks Administrator

HELENA — The state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has reached a settlement with the former parks administrator, who was reportedly fired in December without public explanation.

FWP chief legal counsel Becky Dockter told the Independent Record (http://bit.ly/2epOs6O) the settlement with Chas Van Genderen includes a confidentiality clause. An attorney for the IR, Martha Sheehy, argued the state would first have to demonstrate that Van Genderen’s privacy rights exceed the merits of public disclosure.

Van Genderen was fired by outgoing FWP Director Jeff Hagener, according to Tom Towe, the former chairman of the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board. The agency acknowledged Van Genderen’s departure but has not confirmed he was fired.

Van Genderen filed a grievance, but Dockter would not say if the settlement was a result of the grievance.

