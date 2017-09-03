Backcountry Hunters & Anglers the Sportsmen’s Voice for Our Public Lands

In a recent column, Dave Skinner undertakes a somewhat exhaustive investigation of the funders of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, the national public lands sportsmen’s group. Mr. Skinner implies that BHA is being dishonest about its mission and misleading about its sources of funding. As a longtime member and current Montana chapter board representative, I would like to respond to his comments.

BHA does receive money from a range of private donors – including thousands of rank-and-file sportsmen who pay an annual $25 membership – as well as corporate sponsors and foundations. This is typical in the nonprofit world.

What does BHA do with that money? Quite simply, BHA is the sportsmen’s voice for our wild public lands, waters and wildlife. The organization directs funds to conserving important lands and waters, sustaining and expanding public access to great places to hunt and fish, and upholding the principles of fair chase. That is who BHA is and what it stands for.

Achieving the BHA mission takes boots on the ground volunteer efforts and organization. It also takes money. BHA members are proud to do essential work on behalf of every American, and we will continue to fight for our shared outdoor heritage and public lands.

To learn more about BHA, visit www.backcountryhunters.org.

Tom Healy, Whitefish

Region One Board Representative

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers

