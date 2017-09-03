Kalispell’s First Off-Leash Dog Park Opens

Blue, a two-year-old black lab, cools off in the pond at the Hugh Rogers Wag Park in Whitefish on June 9, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell residents and their four-legged friends can finally rejoice: the city’s first off-leash dog park is open.

Crews have completed installation of fencing and other amenities at Begg Park off Airport Road on the south end of Kalispell, and a grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. The city of Kalispell is hosting the event in partnership with Paws to Play, a local nonprofit that spearheaded the dog park’s creation.

“This is a great opportunity and a great partnership with Paws to Play,” Chad Fincher, Kalispell’s parks and recreation director, said. “We feel very grateful for all of our partners and all the support we’ve had.”

Located on the south side of Kalispell across the street from the Kalispell Lakers baseball fields, Begg Park has 6.24 acres that include existing amenities such as a gazebo, playground and basketball court, as well as parking. The designated dog park encompasses a 3.5-acre section, while the court, gazebo and other amenities remain intact outside the fenced area.

The park currently features benches and waste-disposal stations, and future plans include water fountains for people and their pets. There are two fenced areas: one smaller area where smaller dogs can play away from larger animals and a larger area that is suitable for running around and playing fetch.

Rules and code of conduct for the new dog park:

Dogs must display valid licenses and rabies tags

Pick up after your pet and properly dispose of the garbage

Aggressive dogs need to be removed immediately

Dogs and children must be supervised carefully

Dogs under four months of age, sick or in heat are prohibited

Dog owners are liable for injuries or damages

Handle all conflicts with respect, grace and good humor

For more information about Paws to Play and future events at the park, visit www.pawstoplay.org.

