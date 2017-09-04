Denver Broncos Bring Back Brock

Quarterback Brock Osweiler warms up before the game. The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans 51-28 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Brock’s a Bronco, again.

The Denver Broncos officially signed free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler to a one-year deal on Monday.

Osweiler was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Friday but his former team in Denver swooped up the Kalispell product. The 26-year-old passed his physical Monday morning and officially rejoined the team that drafted him in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2012.

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway told media on Saturday that Osweiler will be the Broncos’ backup quarterback while Paxton Lynch’s throwing shoulder heals from a sprain. Trevor Siemian has been named Denver’s starter entering the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11.

“He’s got a lot of experience and that was one glaring hole we had at that point in time, in my mind, when Paxton hurt the shoulder,” Elway said. “We were able to get it fixed.”

Osweiler spent four seasons in Denver before signing with the Houston Texans, where he played one season before being shipped to Cleveland.

