Collin Raye in Concert at Majestic Valley Arena

Country artist Collin Raye was one of the true hit makers of the 1990s and he continues to crank out soulful, heartfelt material with the honesty and richness that is his signature. With 24 top-10 records, 16 No. 1 hits, and having been a 10-time male vocalist of the year nominee this truly electrifying performer of his era remains one of the great voices of our time.

Raye will perform at Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. The concert is presented by Gardner’s RV and tickets are $25. Proceeds from the concert will benefits the Northwest Montana Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation. Rob and Halladay Quist will open the show.

Raye is nothing if not passionate. His soulful delivery has set country standards in such searing ballads as “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” Not That Different” and “If I Were You.”

For more information visit majesticvalleyarena.com.

