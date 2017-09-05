Concrete Subfloor Being Installed at Woodland Ice Center

The Craft Brewers Cup at the Woodland Ice Center in Kalispell on Jan. 23, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Construction is underway at the Woodland Ice Center in Kalispell, where crews are installing a new refrigerated concrete subfloor at the hockey rink.

Flathead Valley Hockey Association announced the development, which will enable flatter, smoother and safer ice that requires less setup time during winter. It will also lower energy costs at the rink, according to the association.

The group of volunteers began the demolition of the existing ice structure on July 24, and work is expected to continue through September.

The project is part of the “Set it in Stone” effort that involved fundraising to improve the facility, which is used by various groups, including youth and adult hockey teams, and for public ice skating.

FVHA, entering its 10th year as a local nonprofit, is tasked with maintaining the rink and equipment at the public park. Funds are raised to cover costs and maintenance at the site.

“We are growing in numbers each year and working to find ways to keep our outdoor Woodland Ice Rink in step with this growth and excitement,” Christy Eisinger with FVHA said.

For more information about the “Set it in Stone” campaign, contact Eisinger at Christy@flatheadflames.org or visit flatheadflames.org.

Comments

comments