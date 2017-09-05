Foy’s to Blacktail Trails Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

After over a decade of work and community support, the Foy’s to Blacktail Trail was finished this summer, with eight miles of newly built trail connecting Herron Park to Flathead National Forest lands to the south. The multi-use, non-motorized Foy’s to Blacktail Trail now traverses 18.8 miles from Herron Park to Blacktail Mountain above Lakeside.

The new section of trail has been open to the public since construction was completed in early August, though permanent signs and maps are not yet available. Foy’s to Blacktail Trails, Inc., the nonprofit stewardship partner of this trail and the trail system in Herron Park, is hosting a grand opening celebration at the Foy’s Community Center at Herron Park on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who uses and loves the trails at Herron Park is invited to join FTBT to celebrate with live music by Zino and the Bel Aires, beer from Kalispell Brewing Company, and dinner catered by Desoto Grill. This event is open to all ages, with a suggested donation of $10 per person.

