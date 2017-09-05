Ronan Man Faces Charges in Woman’s Death

POLSON — A western Montana man faces charges in the death of a woman who may have jumped from a moving vehicle.

The Missoulian reports 39-year-old Roland James Brown of Ronan was arrested on suspicion of two counts of criminal endangerment for speeding and driving recklessly while drunk on Aug. 20, leading at least one woman to jump from the vehicle out of fear for her safety.

Court records say one woman said she jumped out near St. Ignatius and ran to a nearby house for help, but no one was home. When she returned to the road she saw Brown holding 36-year-old Jessie Qualtier and attempting CPR. She ran to another house to call for help.

Brown said Qualtier jumped out of the vehicle.

His bail was set at $50,000. His initial court hearing is for Sept. 14.

