Seeley-Swan Students Start Classes at Montana Resort

MISSOULA — Students at a western Montana high school will start classes at a nearby luxury resort and ranch property after a wildfire forced evacuation of much of the town of Seeley Lake, including the school.

Classes for Seeley-Swan High School students started Tuesday in an administrative building at the Resort at Paws Up near Greenough, which is about 22 miles (35 kilometers) from Seeley Lake. Kitchen staff will cook their meals.

After the first week of classes were postponed, Missoula County Public Schools officials started looking for an alternate location without having to bus the students nearly 55 miles (88 kilometers) to Missoula.

MCPS spokeswoman Hatton Littman says the Seeley-Swan principal knows some resort staff and was able to talk with the owners, who offered their administration building.

Athletic practices will be held in Missoula if the air quality allows.

