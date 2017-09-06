People Separate Bear from Cubs, Who are Sent to Rehab Center

BILLINGS — Montana wildlife officials say people trying to take photos of two young bear cubs ended up separating them from their mother.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden Nick Taylor says the bears were near the town of Harlowton over the weekend when people stopped to take pictures. At some point, people chased the bears and got between the mother and her still-nursing cubs.

Wildlife officials captured the two cubs and held them for a day to try to find the mother, but she had left the area. They warned people to leave wildlife alone.

Taylor tells The Billings Gazette that the cubs were taken to the department’s wildlife rehabilitation center. Center manager Lisa Rhodin says they will be cared for through the winter and released next spring.

