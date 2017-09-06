University of Montana Names 4 Finalists for President

MISSOULA — Four finalists for the position of president of the University of Montana have been invited to Missoula for on-campus interviews later this month.

The finalists include Mirta M. Martin (MEER’-tuh M. mar-TEEN’), who has over 30 years of experience in higher education, banking, advising and consulting. The former president of Fort Hays State in Kansas and is scheduled to visit Sept. 18-19.

The search committee invited Andy Hale Feinstein (FINE’-steen) to campus on Sept. 20-21. He is a provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at San Jose State University.

Seth Bodnar, a West Point graduate who is now a senior executive in the transportation division at General Electric Co., is visiting Missoula Sept. 21-22.

University of Central Missouri President Chuck Ambrose is set to visit Sept. 25-26.

