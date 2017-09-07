When: Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m.

Where: Marantette park, Columbia Falls

More info: fallsfestmusic.com

The Rotary Club of Columbia Falls proudly presents Falls Fest, an outdoor concert featuring three fabulous bands: Rosin Cello Duo, Hawthorne Roots and the headline act, The Cold Hard Cash Show. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating. Event also features local food trucks, kid-friendly activities and beverages from local breweries. Tickets are $20 per person with kids 12 and under free.

