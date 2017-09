When: Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m.

Where: Depot Park, Whitefish

More info: www.greatfishchallenge.org

The Whitefish Community Foundation is hosting the culminating event for the Great Fish Community Challenge – Great Fish 5K Color Run/Walk and Nonprofit Fair. The public is invited to tour the 45 interactive booths hosted by the nonprofits in the Great Fish Challenge and enjoy great entertainment, music, food vendors, and chances to win additional bonus dollars for your charities.

