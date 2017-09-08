Delay Health Insurance Tax

There’s a provision of the Affordable Care Act set to come back into effect next year that is going to catch a lot of people by surprise. It’s called the Health Insurance Tax (HIT), a sales tax on the health insurance premiums paid by small businesses, families who buy their own coverage, and seniors who have a Medicare Advantage plan.

The HIT was delayed for the current calendar year by over 400 Republicans and Democrats who realized that this tax causes premiums to rise for those are struggling to afford to pay for quality healthcare. That was the right call by Congress then, and it’s the right call now – this tax should be delayed for at least an additional year.

Providing employment opportunities with good benefits is a priority of the members of our organization, the Montana Retail Association. Collectively, we provide good jobs to tens of thousands of Montanans. But that becomes increasingly difficult as the cost of health insurance skyrockets. The last thing we need is a sales tax added on top of those increases.

Both sides of the aisle came together before to delay the Health Insurance Tax – and we need Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines to work with their colleagues in Congress to delay it yet again. Otherwise, many Montanans are in for a rude awakening next year when they healthcare premiums go up because of the HIT tax.

Pat Tabor, Owner

Swan Mountain Outfitters

Comments

comments