Whitefish High School Names Connelly New Volleyball Coach

Addy Connelly has been named the new head coach of the Whitefish High School volleyball team.

Whitefish Activities Director Aric Harris announced the new hire on Sept. 8.

Connelly is replacing Jackie Fuller, who stepped down two weeks into the new season. Fuller, who spent six years serving as assistant principal at the high school before taking over the same position at the middle school this fall, was in her second stint as the volleyball head coach.

Connelly is a teacher at Muldown Elementary School and has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bulldog volleyball program the past two seasons. Prior to coming to Whitefish, she served as head coach of the volleyball team at Columbia Falls High School from 2006-2013.

Whitefish was 14-8 overall and qualified for the Class A state tournament last season.

