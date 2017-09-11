High School Football Roundup: Bigfork Improves to 3-0

A Bigfork player makes a sliding catch in the end zone. Beacon File Photo

Bigfork 14, Florence 8

Chase Chappuis blocked a punt and Jayden Dillon returned the fumble recovery 10 years for the decisive touchdown in the Vikings’ Western B victory.

Quarterback Augie Emslie connected with Austin Varner for a 15-yard TD in the first quarter for Bigfork.

The Vikings (3-0) host Lincoln County (3-0) in a Western B showdown on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Eureka defeated Thompson Falls 45-0 last week.

Billings West 27, Flathead 20

Teddy Krogh scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead Billings West past Flathead.

Flathead’s Blake Counts scored a two-yard TD in the third quarter to tie the game at 20-all but the Broncs rallied back in the fourth to secure the home victory.

The Braves led 10-7 at halftime after a 42-yard field goal by Alex Coulter and a three-yard TD pass from Taylor Morton to Jonathan Baker.

Flathead (1-2) hosts Missoula Sentinel (2-1) on Friday night. The Braves will play their first game of the season in the newly renovated Legends Stadium. Artificial turf was successfully installed in the stadium.

Bozeman 7, Glacier 6

In a defensive showdown, the Hawks squeaked out a one-point victory over the Wolfpack.

Evan Todd scored Glacier’s lone touchdown, a 6-yard run in the second quarter. The extra point was missed, and Bozeman scored an 80-yard kickoff return TD in the second quarter that proved to be the game winner.

Glacier (0-3) travels to Helena (2-1) this week.

Dillon 16, Columbia Falls 14

In a rematch of last year’s Class A state championship, the Beavers once again emerged victorious with a late touchdown.

Gabe Kirkley kicked a 21-yard field goal with barely one minute remaining in the game to lead Dillon past Columbia Falls. Columbia Falls attempted a 42-yard field goal with four seconds remaining but missed.

Austin Green scored a two-yard TD in the second quarter and Ben Windauer caught a four-yard TD pass from Green.

Columbia Falls (1-1) hosts Stevensville (0-1) on Sept. 16 at 12:30 p.m. in its home opener.

Butte Central 49, Whitefish 7

Cade Holter scored five touchdowns to lead Butte Central past Whitefish in a nonconference showdown.

Forrest Kobelt scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown, a five-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Whitefish (0-3) hosts Corvallis (3-0) this Friday night during homecoming week. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Corvallis 37, Polson 14

Quarterback Liang Liedle rushed for two touchdowns, returned an interception for another and tallied 104 yards on the ground as Corvallis ran past Polson.

Parker Toth caught a TD pass from Bo Kelley and Kelley added Polson’s other score, a three-yard run in the fourth.

Polson (0-2) travels to Hamilton (2-1) this Friday.

