Law Enforcement Looking For Information About Man Impersonating Firefighters

Flathead County law enforcement is looking for information about a man who allegedly impersonated a firefighter and told people they need to evacuate.

Sheriff Chuck Curry said his office received at least two reports last week of a man dressed as a firefighter with a yellow shirt and green pants telling people in Kila and Bigfork to leave their homes.

Curry noted that a firefighter would never deliver information about a possible evacuation.

“If there is ever an evacuation that message would come from a law enforcement officer, not a firefighter,” Curry said.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to call the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610.

