Officials ID Victims of Western Montana Double Homicide

MISSOULA — Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.

Two people are charged in the stabbing deaths of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles, both of Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott says deputies and the Montana State Crime Lab worked together to ensure the victims were accurately identified. Officials have said the coroner would need to use dental records and DNA due to the damage to the bodies, which were found on Aug. 17.

Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Tiffanie Pierce and 26-year-old Augustus Standingrock with deliberate homicide and accountability for deliberate homicide in the deaths. They are jailed with their bail set at $2 million each. They have not entered pleas to the charges.

