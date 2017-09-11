Sedivy Finishes 27th, Grant 33rd at Mountain Bike World Championships

A pair of local riders competed at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Australia last weekend.
Damon Sedivy, an 18-year-old cyclist from Kalispell, placed 27th in the junior men’s downhill contest. He was the fourth-ranking rider from the U.S.
Rose Grant, a professional cyclist from Columbia Falls, finished 33rd in the elite women’s division, featuring the top riders in the world. Grant was the fourth-ranking U.S. rider.
Grant concluded a stellar season that saw her come back from offseason knee surgery and capture her fourth consecutive USA Cycling marathon national championship and take third in the short track national championship.