Sedivy Finishes 27th, Grant 33rd at Mountain Bike World Championships

Rose Grant, pictured near her Columbia Falls home on March 28, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

A pair of local riders competed at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Australia last weekend.

Damon Sedivy, an 18-year-old cyclist from Kalispell, placed 27th in the junior men’s downhill contest. He was the fourth-ranking rider from the U.S.

Rose Grant, a professional cyclist from Columbia Falls, finished 33rd in the elite women’s division, featuring the top riders in the world. Grant was the fourth-ranking U.S. rider.

Grant concluded a stellar season that saw her come back from offseason knee surgery and capture her fourth consecutive USA Cycling marathon national championship and take third in the short track national championship.

Comments

comments