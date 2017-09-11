Two Women Killed in Head-On Crash on U.S. 2

Two women were killed in a head-on crash near Glacier Park International Airport on U.S. Highway 2 on Sept. 10.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry identified the victims as 40-year-old Holly Richards of Bozeman and 40-year-old Linda Contreras of Riverside, California.

According to Curry, Richards’ vehicle crossed the centerline of U.S. Highway 2 and crashed head-on into the vehicle driven by Contreras. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

