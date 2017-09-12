PCA Architects Opens Office in Kalispell

PCA Architects opened a new corporate office in Kalispell, located at 1204 First Ave. E. PCA is a building design and planning firm with experience in commercial offices, retail buildings, specialty health-care buildings, religious facilities, multi-family and custom homes as well as both residential and commercial interior design. Its capabilities extend to land planning for retail, business, and industrial parks as well as residential development.

The company also has offices in El Segundo, Calif., and Las Vegas. Patrick Conover, the president and CEO of the company, said, “(These offices will) support our efforts here until we get more established in Montana and are able to build up our staff. Our purpose is to provide clients with excellent design, construction documents, and construction observation with superior client service.”

PCA Architects is also in the process of developing a subsidiary firm for international projects. The company has opened and continues to have offices in El Segundo, California and Las Vegas. For more information on the company or any of their other services, visit www.pca-architect.com.

“I came to Kalispell at the invitation of a friend of mine over 12 years ago, and instantly knew that this is where I belong,” Conover said. “It has just taken a while to get here.”

