Board Approves Preliminary Design for Bozeman High School

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman School District board of trustees has approved a preliminary design for a new high school that would be heated and cooled via a geothermal system.

The design by CTA Architects Engineers includes a student commons in the center with three classroom wings. Students could eat lunch, hold pep rallies, dances and informal performances in the two-story commons area, which would also have close access to the auditorium, the main gym, counseling, the principal’s office and the library.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the school board voted 7-0 Monday to approve the schematic design. It may change some before the final vote in November.

Gallatin County voters passed a $125 million bond issue in May to build a second high school on the west side of the city and renovate Bozeman High.

Comments

comments