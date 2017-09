Jeremiah Tee and Bubba Smith, right, push Fletcher Anderson after his motor died while Ann Tucker, director of the Bigfork Food Bank, clings to her lead during the Mow Downtown lawn mower races in Bigfork on Sept. 17, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, at 12 pm

Where: Downtown Bigfork

More info: www.mowdowntown.com

Join the community in laughter with lawnmower relay races along Electric Avenue. You won’t just be enjoying the food, drinks, and live music. You’ll also be benefiting local Flathead Valley food banks. So whether you spectate or participate, boogie down to Electric Avenue for some end-of-summer fun.

