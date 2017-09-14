Man Gets 10 Years in Federal Prison for Montana Bank Robbery

BILLINGS — A U.S. District Court judge in Montana sentenced a man accused of robbing a bank to 10 years in federal prison — a sentence that is longer than the guideline range and nearly double the low end of the range.

The Billings Gazette reports that 47-year-old David William Reeks apologized in court on Wednesday, but Judge Susan Watters noted his criminal history when considering his sentence.

Reeks was previously convicted of robbing a casino, for which he served about 10 years in state prison. He pleaded guilty in April to a Jan. 31 Montana bank robbery at Valley Federal Credit Union. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Watters dismissed a second bank robbery charge for allegations that he also held up Little Horn State Bank on Jan. 10.

