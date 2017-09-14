Bozeman Man to Pay Restitution for Fatal Dog Attack

BOZEMAN — A Montana man whose dogs attacked and killed a woman in June will have to pay more than $15,500 in restitution, with part of that going to the state and the rest to the family of the victim.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was ordered to pay the restitution Wednesday morning. Justice Court Judge Rick West asked Bartlett if he had any objections to the amount, to which Bartlett said “No. None at all.”

Bartlett’s dogs attacked 65-year-old Melissa Barnes as she was working in her yard. Bartlett was a tenant within Barnes’ property at the time. He pleaded guilty to two counts each of vicious and dangerous dogs and failure to have rabies vaccinations.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office states the dogs were voluntarily euthanized.

