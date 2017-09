Kari Gabriel, with Montana Bird Lady, shows off Hawkeye the rough-legged hawk during an open house at the Flathead Lake Biological Station in Yellow Bay on Aug. 3, 2016. Hawkeye lost her entire right eye due to damage caused when she was hit by a vehicle north of Creston. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park, Kalispell

More info: flatheadaudobon.org

The Birds of Prey Festival, formerly Raptor Day, is a free family event held at Lone Pine State Park and is one of the park’s biggest events. It is a joint effort between Lone Pine State Park and the Flathead Audubon Society. Enjoy a full day of fascinating presentations and programs, browse among several educational booths, see live birds, and enjoy guided bird walks.

