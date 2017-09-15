Not Guilty Pleas Entered for Man Charged in Officer’s Death

TOWNSEND — A Montana judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of a California man charged in the death of a sheriff’s deputy and for shots fired at other officers during a pursuit that spanned the southwestern part of the state.

Lloyd Barrus appeared before District Judge Kathy Seeley in Townsend on Friday.

Seeley read the charges, which include deliberate homicide by accountability for the May 16 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore. Prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty.

Barrus also is charged with attempted deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide by accountability, assault on a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors believe Barrus’ son, Marshall Barrus, killed Moore. Marshall Barrus was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer after a pursuit that ended near Missoula.

