US Senate Confirms Billings Attorney as Montana’s Top Cop

GREAT FALLS — The United States Senate has confirmed Billings attorney Kurt Alme as the chief law enforcement officer in Montana.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Alme was unanimously confirmed Thursday as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana. President Donald Trump nominated the Great Falls native in June.

Montana’s previous U.S. attorney, Michael Cotter, was fired by Trump in March along with 45 other U.S. attorneys appointed by the Obama administration.

Alme previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for Montana. He currently is the president and general counsel of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, which provides mental health services and anti-drug support for children.

The District of Montana is the largest geographical federal court district in the continental United States.

