Pre-Evacuation Warning Lifted in West Glacier, Apgar

Two CL-415 planes, known as “super scoopers,” drop water on the Sprague Fire in Glacier National Park on Sept. 10, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for West Glacier and Apgar as cooler weather has slowed the Sprague Fire in Glacier National Park.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office lifted the pre-evacuation warning at 6 a.m. Sept. 16. The evacuation order for the area of Glacier Park between Apgar and Logan Pass along the Going-to-the-Sun Road remains in effect.

As of Sept. 16, the Sprague Fire has burned 15,995 acres east of Lake McDonald. Fire managers said as temperatures rise on Saturday and Sunday, additional fire activity may be seen from parts of Glacier and that the Sprague Fire continues to slowly creep toward the Going-to-the-Sun Road at a rate of about 100 feet per day.

Firefighters are continuing to focus on protecting structures threatened by the fire, including the Lake McDonald Lodge, the Mount Brown Lookout and the history Wheeler Cabin. On Aug. 31, the fire destroyed the historic Sperry Chalet.

Two other fires continue to burn in Glacier Park. The Adair Peak Fire has burned 3,374 acres near Logging Lake. And the Elder Creek Fire has burned 282 acres in Glacier Park near the Canadian border.

