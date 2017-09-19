Beaverhead County Students Arrested After Bringing Firearms to School

DILLON — Authorities say two Montana high school students were arrested after they brought loaded firearms to school.

The two Beaverhead County High School students were booked Monday and charged with criminal endangerment and possessing a firearm in a school building.

No one was hurt.

Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson says the juveniles were sitting in class when they were arrested.

Guiberson says administrators immediately put the school on lock down and the school was evacuated around noon. Bus drivers were contacted and responded to the emergency situation to get the students home in the middle of the school day.

The school was closed for the rest of the day.

